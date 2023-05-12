Copper bandits make off with valuable sculptures, says Pictou artist

It appears copper thieves are getting creative in Nova Scotia.

Artist Dawn Macnutt believes her work was targeted and stolen by thieves who want to sell the raw copper she uses in her elaborate life-size sculptures.

She was shocked Thursday morning when she discovered multiple works were stolen from her studio and property in Pictou County.

"There on the deck I had five woven sculptures and they were gone. Then another wire work five feet high, maybe higher, and it was actually hanging. I had hung it on a tree and it was gone."

Ironically, according to Macnutt's on-line artist profile, her work is most often inspired by "her lifelong love of the human condition, what she describes as 'the beauty of human frailty.'"

Dawn Macnutt's stolen creation of the male torso. (Peter Barss )

"I really don't think it was an art lover that took them. I believe were looking for the copper."

She says the theft has left her feeling unsettled at home, a place she usually considers a peaceful creative retreat.

Other examples of the stolen works of art worth thousands of dollars. (Peter Barss) "One in particular, I felt strongly about, and hoped it would be part of a retrospective show that Mount Saint Vincent Gallery is going to have in June 2024."

Her daughter, Laura Macnutt, took to social media to share photos of the missing artwork. She also has alerted metal merchants about the stolen sculptures adding, "I would sincerely appreciate any assistance if anyone has any ideas or knowledge of the sculptures' whereabouts."

Both mother and daughter are heartbroken over the loss. The works are worth thousands of dollars — but to Dawn Macnutt — each one is priceless.

They have filed a police report, but hold out little hope for recovering the works of art.

MORE TOP STORIES