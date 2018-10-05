Charge laid in nail gun shooting at N.S. construction site

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a 43-year-old man with criminal negligence causing bodily harm two weeks after a construction worker was shot with a nail gun in Pictou County in what he alleges was the culmination of racism and bullying by a colleague.

Shawn Wade Hynes of Trenton was arrested Sept. 27 and released on conditions to have no contact with the victim, RCMP said Friday in a news release.

Police said the incident occurred Sept. 19 at a construction site and there were witnesses because a number of people were working at the time.

A 21-year-old man was injured when he was struck in the back with a nail fired from a nail gun.

"He was transported to hospital by a family member and did require some hospital treatment but was released," said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

"We were called while the victim was still in hospital and began our investigation from there."

Hynes is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Dec. 21.

Clarke said the RCMP has been working with the Department of Labour during their ongoing investigation.

