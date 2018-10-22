Skip to Main Content
Man, 48, dies in Nova Scotia motocross crash

The fatal crash occurred on a private recreational motocross track near Black River Road in Meadowville on Sunday afternoon.

Tatamagouche man failed to negotiate jump on Pictou County track

A Tatamagouche, N.S., man has died in a dirt bike crash on a private track in Pictou County, RCMP said Monday.

The 48-year-old rider failed to negotiate a jump on the private recreational motocross track near Black River Road in Meadowville.

Police were called to the track Sunday at 2:46 p.m. Emergency responders and volunteer firefighters assisted the man, but he died at the scene, RCMP said in a release.

Pictou District RCMP are continuing to investigate the incident.

