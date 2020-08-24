1 more arrested, more charges laid in Pictou County human trafficking case

Police in Pictou County, N.S., have arrested another man and laid more charges following an investigation into human trafficking.

On July 15, the provincial human trafficking team arrested Robert Joseph Cameron, 34, of New Glasgow, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

He is facing two charges of sexual assault and one charge of sexual interference. Cameron is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

In June, three men from Pictou County were charged with multiple offences.

Two of those men are now facing further charges.

Aberlardo Sanchez Villar, 45, from New Glasgow has been charged with two more counts of obtaining sexual services from a person over 18.

He was already facing one other charge of obtaining sexual services from a person over 18, along with obtaining sexual services of a person under 18, sexual assault and breach of probation.

Justin Stanley MacDonald, 23, from New Glasgow, also faces new charges:

Two counts of sexual assault.

Sexual interference.

Possession of child pornography.

Breach of probation.

MacDonald was charged in June with one count of sexual assault, sexual interference and breach of probation.

A third man, John Robert Bonnar, 21, was also charged earlier this summer. He faces a total of 13 charges, including:

Trafficking a person under the age of 18.

Trafficking a person over 18.

Two counts of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Two counts of sexual interference.

The RCMP provincial human trafficking team led the investigation, known as Operation Hush.

RCMP were assisted by the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit and local police departments in New Glasgow and Stellarton.

Anyone who has been trafficked, or believes someone they know is being trafficked, can call or text RCMP at 902-449-2425.

Anonymous calls can also be made to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS,

