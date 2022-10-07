Pictou County man charged with attempted murder

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a Pictou County man with attempted murder.

The 40-year-old man was arrested early Friday at an apartment on Foord Street in Stellarton, N.S.

In a news release, police said the charge stems from an investigation at an Abercrombie Road apartment complex in New Glasgow on Sept. 16.

Drugs and weapons were seized Friday afternoon at the apartment where the arrest was made.

In addition to attempted murder, the man is also facing charges of carrying a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

The man is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Tuesday.

