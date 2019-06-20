Pictou County man arrested for impaired boating, assaulting peace officer

A 28-year-old Pictou County man is facing charges after allegedly boating while intoxicated and assaulting a fisheries officer.

RCMP say police officers received an anonymous tip about the man.

When police arrived at the Caribou ferry wharf in Pictou County, N.S., at 9 a.m. on June 15, they located the man and tried to arrest him.

Police say the man resisted arrest and assaulted a Fisheries and Oceans officer.

The boater was later taken to the police detachment and gave a breath sample.

The man is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance, operating a conveyance with a blood-alcohol concentration over 0.08 per cent, assaulting a peace officer and obstruction.

He is schedule to appear in Pictou provincial court on Aug. 6.

