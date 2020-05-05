Pictou County first responders read bedtime stories for kids

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics are often in dangerous situations. It goes with the job.

But a new Facebook group is showing the lighter side of first responders in Pictou County.

The group is called Story Time with Pictou County First Responders.

"So far it's been picking up speed and we now have over 600 members and we have 15 stories posted," said Cpl. Claire Corkum of New Glasgow Regional Police. "Everybody has been happy to partake in it and do it."

Chief Kevin Gratto of the Little Harbour fire department reads from the book The Wonky Donkey. (Facebook)

The group was organized in early April and has been populated with videos of paramedics, firefighters and police officers reading kids books.

"A lot of us go on calls that involve children and we are not always there in a positive light, just because of why we are in their home," said Corkum, a 20-year police veteran and the highest ranking female officer in the history of New Glasgow Regional Police. "This is something we can do that's positive and enjoyable."

Little Harbour Fire Chief Kevin Gratto read from the book The Wonky Donkey.

"I'm no public speaker by any means and the biggest problem for me was trying to keep a straight face when reading it," said Gratto, with a chuckle. "But in all seriousness, with all the events that have happened recently, we don't want little kids to run away from us when we are trying to help them."

The last few weeks have been difficult for Nova Scotians.

Corkum said she's hoping the bedtime stories from first responders will bring some joy to people's lives.

New Glasgow Regional Police officer Const. Trudi MacPherson reads from the book Mud Puddle. (Facebook)

"With COVID-19 and home-schooling, parents are just trying to teach our children at home and it's not an easy job," said Corkum. "Maybe if you need a bit of a break you can get that Facebook group up, the kids can enjoy themselves while you take a break or get something done."

