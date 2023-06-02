RCMP believe 3 fires in Pictou County early Friday were deliberately set

RCMP in Pictou County, N.S., say they are investigating three fire scenes as arson cases.

The Mounties say they responded to a call of a structure fire on Highway 4 in Alma on Friday at 1:30 a.m. That fire was was extinguished by the local volunteer fire department.

About an hour later, a second fire was reported in Granton on Granton Abercrombie Road. RCMP say they learned a green bin had been set on fire.

A third fire was reported a short time later in Mount William on Mount William Road. RCMP learned that recycling bags had been set on fire on the side of the road in that case.

The Mounties say their initial investigation determined all three fires were the result of arson. Authorities are now asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact police.

