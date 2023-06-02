Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia·New

RCMP believe 3 fires in Pictou County early Friday were deliberately set

Pictou County District RCMP say they are investigating three fires as arson cases.

RCMP say they responded to fire calls in Alma, Granton and Mount William

CBC News ·
Image of RCMP logo on the side of a RCMP vehicle.
Pictou County RCMP say they responded to three different fire calls early Friday. (CBC)

RCMP in Pictou County, N.S., say they are investigating three fire scenes as arson cases.

The Mounties say they responded to a call of a structure fire on Highway 4 in Alma on Friday at 1:30 a.m. That fire was was extinguished by the local volunteer fire department.

About an hour later, a second fire was reported in Granton on Granton Abercrombie Road. RCMP say they learned a green bin had been set on fire.

A third fire was reported a short time later in Mount William on Mount William Road. RCMP learned that recycling bags had been set on fire on the side of the road in that case.

The Mounties say their initial investigation determined all three fires were the result of arson. Authorities are now asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact police.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now