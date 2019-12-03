Skip to Main Content
Pictou County man, 76, dies after tractor flips
Nova Scotia

Pictou County man, 76, dies after tractor flips

A 76-year-old Pictou County man is dead after his tractor apparently flipped over on a driveway as he was trying to pull another tractor out of the ice, according to RCMP.

Man was trying to pull another tractor out of the ice

CBC News ·

A 76-year-old Pictou County man is dead after his tractor apparently flipped over on a driveway as he was trying to pull another tractor out of the ice, according to RCMP.

Police said they responded to the incident Monday afternoon just off Highway 376 in the community of Durham.

The man, who was pinned underneath the tractor, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|