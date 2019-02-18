Charges laid after brutal assault against 17-year-old in Pictou County

A 23-year-old Thorburn, N.S., man is facing charges after a brutal attack on a 17-year-old in Pictou County last month.

RCMP were called to a home on Merigomish Road in Linacy on Jan. 28. Inside, officers found the 17-year-old boy with severe head and facial injuries. He remains in hospital in Halifax with serious injuries.

The accused is charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats and assault. He's scheduled to appear in Pictou County provincial court on April 8.

RCMP say the investigation into the attack continues.

