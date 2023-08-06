Pictou County beach reopens after post-tropical storm Fiona caused damage

Rushton Beach Provincial Park in Marshville, N.S., has reopened to the public.

The province announced on social media Friday that repairs to the boardwalk, outhouses and picnic shelters at the beach are now complete.

A 16-metre bridge that provides beach access was badly damaged in last fall's post-tropical storm Fiona, requiring a replacement.

Mary Elliott, the municipal councillor for the area, said some wondered if the beach would open this year.

"It's just the best news ever," said Elliott. "The people are very, very grateful for all the work that's been done, and to have it open on the long weekend and not have to go the whole summer without this provincial beach open, it's just great."

According to Tourism Nova Scotia, the beach, located on the Northumberland Strait, has some of the warmest water in the province.

MORE TOP STORIES