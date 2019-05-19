Man charged after Pictou County home set ablaze with 2 people inside

A Nova Scotia man faces multiple charges after RCMP say a home was deliberately set on fire Monday night in Pictou County while two people were inside the residence.

Police were called to the home on Abercrombie Road in Abercrombie around 9:30 p.m. AT.

A man and a woman were found outside the home, which was fully engulfed in flames.

The man sustained what police described as life-threatening injuries. The woman did not appear to be injured.

RCMP allege someone known to the victims entered the home, sprayed an accelerant at the people inside and lit the home on fire. He then fled the scene.

A suspect was arrested a short time later at a residence in nearby Fox Brook.

Daniel Kenneth Stewart, 52, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, arson, aggravated assault and assault.

MORE TOP STORIES