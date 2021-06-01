N.S. man charged with attempted murder after car crashes into home

A Pictou, N.S., man faces a number of charges, including attempted murder, after police say someone drove a car into a house while trying to hit a person standing on their front porch.

RCMP said the driver fled the scene and was spotted running naked in a nearby wooded area.

According to a news release, the initial crash happened May 29 at about 3 p.m. AT at a home on Elm Drive in Pictou.

Police say the victim sustained minor injuries.

When police arrived, they found there was a passenger still inside the car. He was treated for injuries while officers searched for the driver, acting on reports a man had been seen running away without any clothes on.

Blanket thief

That's when there was another call to police. This time, someone reported that a man had broken into a home and stolen a blanket.

RCMP said a 30-year-old man was arrested shortly after and taken to hospital following a search of the area involving a police dog team.

The suspect is now in custody and is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court Wednesday.

He's charged with attempted murder, dangerous operation of a conveyance, break and enter, theft, two counts of public nudity and two counts of uttering threats, as well as an indecent act.

The police investigation is continuing.

MORE TOP STORIES