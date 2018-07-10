Proposals being accepted to transform former Pictou Academy school

Town officials in Pictou, N.S., are hoping for some new proposals to give Pictou Academy a second life.

The former school was closed in 2017 and returned to the Town of Pictou in December.

The town has put out a call for expressions of interest. Pictou's Chief Administrative Officer says there a variety of ideas.

"Housing, non profit offices, community activities, commercial space," said Dan Troke.

"We don't want to preclude any of those."

Troke said people in the area are also anxious to see the building put to good use as soon as possible. The town plans to start working with the proposals as soon as they are submitted.

"We need to make sure whatever it is it has to be able to pay the bills and keep the building in good shape," said Troke.

The Town of Annapolis Royal was able to redevelop a local school into a combination of residential units, a new library and a rock wall climbing club.

Read more articles from CBC Nova Scotia