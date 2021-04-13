Crash left pickup truck wedged on Cape Breton's Seal Island Bridge

Mounties say high winds caused a pickup truck hauling a trailer to become stuck Tuesday morning for more than an hour on the Seal Island Bridge in Cape Breton.

The vehicle was occupied by a male and female when the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on the bridge, which crosses the Great Bras d'Or channel of the Bras d'Or Lake.

No injuries were reported.

"The winds picked up the trailer, and essentially caused the whole vehicle and trailer to turn," said Cpl. Chris Marshall, an RCMP spokesperson.

He said the truck was wedged in between the guardrails. The bridge was shut down for some time, but reopened around 11 a.m. once the crash scene was cleared, said Marshall.

RCMP said high winds created safety concerns for the removal of the vehicle and trailer. (Submitted by Rhonda Lockhart)

RCMP had earlier warned of travelling delays through the area, and said there were initial concerns about trying to remove the vehicle because high winds could be a safety issue for towing crews.

Traffic safety officers with the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation had been diverting traffic away from the area.

