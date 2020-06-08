N.S. doctors push for making virtual care permanent, not just temporary COVID-19 measure

The McNeil government still considers virtual medicine "a temporary measure," despite the fact many physicians and patients are eager to see the practice continue.

The new president of Doctors Nova Scotia, Robyn MacQuarrie, doesn't know why the fee code change hasn't become permanent.

She hopes the reason is simply that the province has been busy working on allowing businesses to reopen amid COVID-19.

"I'm hopeful it's not a sign that it's not going to continue," MacQuarrie said.

The McNeil government made a recent change to Nova Scotia's liquor law permanent.

The Nova Scotia government began allowing telehealth on March 21. (TippaPatt/Shutterstock)

On March 30, cabinet granted bars and restaurants the right to deliver alcoholic drinks along with their food. During a COVID-19 update last Wednesday, Premier Stephen McNeil announced his government would allow the practice to continue indefinitely.

"You adapted in order to stay open and that forced us as a government to adapt with you," he said. "It's gone well and it's worked for your business model, so I want to let you know you can keep doing that, if you want."

CBC News contacted the province Monday to find out if virtual medicine, announced March 21, was here to stay too.

"The billing code changes were implemented, and are being used, as a temporary measure to support our provincial COVID-19 response," spokesperson Marla MacInnis said in an email.

MacQuarrie said she was pleased to see so many of her colleagues — especially those who were reluctant at first — embrace virtual care.

"Even if they were initially resistant, they've really come to see how much it improved care for the patients, for the physician in terms of being able to meet the patient where their needs are," she said.

Virtual medicine 'not a complete solution'

As an obstetrician/gynecologist, MacQuarrie understands not every visit should be virtual.

"There are certainly times, as physicians, where we do need to lay our hands on people," she said. "So it's not a complete solution."

"I don't think we can move into a Star Trek world of diagnosing people electronically. I think there is still a component of medicine that we're always going to have to be able to touch and feel and see with our own eyes."

