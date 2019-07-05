Stray cat who had leg amputated after shooting gets adopted

Phoebe the cat has a new home.

The black and white stray had to have an emergency amputation last month after someone shot her in the leg with a .22-calibre gun in Dominion, Cape Breton.

Within two hours of it being revealed that Phoebe was finally available for adoption from the Cape Breton branch of the SPCA Friday morning, her new owner was preparing to take her home.

"We love cats," said Jean MacIntyre, who began phoning the animal shelter as soon as she heard what had happened to Phoebe. "Phoebe needs a special home where she'll receive lots of love and attention."

The cat has already received an outpouring of support from across Canada.

The SPCA said it received thousands of dollars in donations to help pay the medical costs associated with the amputation, estimated at about $2,000. The organization said the money would help pay for ongoing care for Phoebe, as well as other cats at the shelter.

Phoebe is shown here recovering at the Cape Breton shelter of the SPCA, shortly after the amputation. (Submitted by the Nova Scotia SPCA)

Heather Woodin, the SPCA's director of programs, said the SPCA also received many inquires from people wanting to adopt the cat.

"Special cats like Phoebe with three legs, people really do relate to the struggle she's gone through and how she's overcome that," said Woodin.

"I think it really speaks to a lot of people and they really want to rescue a cat that has such a lovely story and has come through the story still so trusting of people, and still so loving."

Woodin said Phoebe has adjusted well to life on three legs.

Heather Woodin of the Nova Scotia SPCA says people from across Canada have donated money for Phoebe's care. (Wendy Martin/CBC)

"She's actually very eager to get running and jumping, and we're trying to keep her calm where she still has some healing time," said Woodin.

She said it's important that Phoebe be kept indoors from now on as she won't be able to move as quickly to get away from cars or predators.

Meanwhile, the SPCA said it continues to look for the person responsible for the shooting.

They're asking anyone with information to call their confidential toll-free hotline at 1-888-703-7722.

