Pharmacists press federal parties to address persistent drug shortages

Pharmacists in Canada want to hear more from the federal leaders about what they plan to do to address the country's ongoing drug shortages.

The Canadian Pharmacists Association said there have been 178 drug shortages reported since the federal election was called last month.

"It would be good to hear something, but we are hearing deafening silence," said Barry Power, senior director of digital content with the association.

"It's rather surprising that nobody has mentioned this. There are some fairly high-profile drugs and some life-saving drugs that are currently difficult to locate, if not impossible, so I find that quite concerning."

The association is calling on federal leaders to work with them on a plan to address drug shortages, including research into the causes and possible solutions for drug-supply issues.

The group said the current reactive measures for dealing with each drug shortage don't help in mitigating shortages.

"It would be great if they would at least acknowledge that this is a problem facing the health-care system," Power said. "It would be even better if they had some idea as to how to fix it."

The organization said more than two-thirds of pharmacists deal with drug shortages daily or multiple times a day, estimating that managing shortages can take up to 20 per cent of their shift.

"It seems over the past year it's, I hesitate to use the word skyrocketed, but it's become more prevalent in our day-to -day," said Curtis Chafe, a Halifax pharmacist and chair of the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia.

Since the federal election was called on Sept. 11, there have been an average of five drug shortages in Canada per day. (Jon Nazca/Reuters)

He said the problem is worsening as more commonly-used medications are running short.

For example, he pointed to the recent warning about possible shortages of the flu vaccine, the national shortage of blood pressure medications and the recall of heartburn drug ranitidine. Chafe said they've also been having issues with some antidepressants in short supply.

"Any time somebody relies on a medication and they're told that their supply could be disrupted, it's going to cause some stress," he said. "It's a scary situation for them."

The Canadian Pharmacists Association says pharmacists estimate that managing drug shortages can occupy up to 20 per cent of their shift, or up to two hours of a standard 10-hour shift. (The Associated Press)

The problem has doctors worried, too.

"It's a concern that's always lurking in the background," said Kevin Chapman, director of partnerships and finance with Doctors Nova Scotia.

He said shortages can cause patients to ration their doses, which runs counter to what the doctor has determined is in the patient's best interest.

"It's a worry at a time when individuals are obviously sick and need the prescription," Chapman said.

Parties respond

CBC News asked the Liberals, Conservatives, New Democrats and Greens about their plans to address the drug shortages.

The Conservatives did not respond to CBC's request, but the Liberals, Greens and NDP all cited a national pharmacare program — and the power of such a program to negotiate with drug companies — as the solution.

But Power said a pharmacare program could be a threat to the drug supply, depending on how it's rolled out.

Some vaccines have also been privy to the drug shortage problem. (Robert Short/CBC)

If there were only one or two brands covered by a national pharmacare program, that would mean little incentive for other manufacturers to supply that type of product to Canada.

"So it could create a shortage of those, and the increasing demand for the drug that is listed could result in a shortage at least short term for that particular drug," Power said.

That trickle effect is what's currently happening with ranitidine. As people turn to less common alternatives, those have started running out, too.

Some acid-reducing and heartburn medicines were recalled because they may contain low levels of a cancer-causing impurity. That's causing a shortage of other similar drugs in Canada. (CBC)

Since 2017, Canadian pharmaceutical companies have been required to report a shortage to Drug Shortages Canada.

Health Canada said manufacturing issues are the most commonly cited cause of drug shortages.

Chafe said as the pharmaceutical supply chain has consolidated over the last few years, that's led to fewer manufacturing facilities.

"You could have multiple brands of a particular medication, but they're all coming from the same facility," Chafe said. "Instead of one brand being affected now, there's a host of other brands that are going to be affected."

Power said Canada does have a working group to tackle drug shortages. But because many of the manufacturers are based outside of Canada, he said Canada needs to work with other countries to establish more rigorous regulations and standards.

And he said while there has been a lot of work done by people at Health Canada, it doesn't seem to be changing anything on the front lines for pharmacists.

"There's been a lot of talk," Power said. "We need to start making some progress."

