Nova Scotians no longer limited to 30-day prescriptions as dispensing rules relax

Nova Scotia pharmacies are once again allowed to give patients more than a 30-day supply of medication. Drugs that have a stable supply will be distributed in the quantities prescribed, said the Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists.

Some patients are regularly given a 60 or 90 day supply of drugs.

But the pharmacy regulator said other medications that have an unstable drug supply or are in short supply will continue to only be dispensed in 30-day quantities.

"There certainly are medications for blood pressure, or medications for diabetes that the quantities, the inventories have been replenished. But there are some other drugs in those categories that are also in short supply," said Beverley Zwicker, CEO and registrar of the Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists.

She said it's important that patients talk to their pharmacist about the status of their particular medication. Pharmacists will tell patients which medications can now be dispensed in their original amounts.

The college decided to limit medications to a 30-day supply on March 18 in an effort to prevent drug shortages that might be caused by drug manufacturing problems brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those measures worked and the province's supply of several medications have been replenished, according to the college.

"We recognize that this has had a significant financial impact on many Nova Scotians," said Zwicker, "We're pleased in the direction that we're able to go, to be able to provide Nova Scotians with a larger supply to ease that financial impact."

Being able to supply more medication at one time means patients won't have to pay as many dispensing fees, so they'll save money. Getting a 60-day prescription would mean only one dispensing fee instead of two.

Beverley Zwicker, CEO and registrar of the Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists. (Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists)

The college is continuing to monitor the drug supply at the provincial and national level. Zwicker said while they have successfully limited drug shortages so far, there is a risk of more looming on the horizon.

COVID-19 has caused a global disruption in the manufacturing and supply of drugs. China and India, which are major drug suppliers to Canada, have been hit hard by the virus.

"A lot of our medications are manufactured in those countries, both the raw materials used to make drugsb as well as the final product. And so there is uncertainty about the supply moving forward," said Zwicker. "We will be prepared for that, should that happen."

The college wants all Nova Scotians to continue to help manage the drug supply by being patient and understanding.

People should wait to request refills until they are needed and understand some medications may be dispensed in reduced quantities to make sure that no patients go without.

MORE TOP STORIES