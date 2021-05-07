Province opens Pfizer, Moderna vaccines to 45-49 age group

Nova Scotians ages 45-49 are now eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

Appointments for the two mRNA vaccines opened to the new age group Friday, according to a news release from the Department of Health.

There are about 65,000 eligible Nova Scotians in the age group.

Until Friday, the two vaccines were only available to Nova Scotians 50 and up. The province has been gradually lowering the age for eligibility as part of its vaccine rollout strategy.

The vaccines are available to the new age group at all community clinics and designated pharmacies, and more appointments will be released as vaccine supply is confirmed.

This age group is also eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Appointments for the vaccine must be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

