Pfizer's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine available for Nova Scotians 12 and older

Nova Scotians 12 and older can now schedule an appointment to get Pzifer's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine.

Tens of thousands of appointments were added to the online booking system on Wednesday, according to the provincial health authority.

Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is also available to Nova Scotians 18 and older. The Pfizer and Moderna bivalent vaccines are the only bivalent vaccines authorized for use in Canada.

Public Health says both brands are safe and people should choose the first available appointment they are eligible for.

The provincial health authority says those who are eligible should get the dose this fall because it offers better protection against Omicron strains.

"We're hearing more and more Nova Scotians are trying to get an appointment to receive a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which is great news," Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, said in a news release.

Most people who have had a COVID-19 infection or are already vaccinated should wait 168 days after the last shot of their primary series, or when they became infected, to receive their next dose, according to Public Health.

Those who are 70 and older or moderately to severely immunocompromised are eligible for a shorter interval of 120 days from their last dose or COVID-19 infection to get a booster shot.

MORE TOP STORIES