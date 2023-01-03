Children aged 5-11 can now get Pfizer's bivalent COVID-19 booster in N.S.

Children aged five to 11 in the province can now receive Pfizer-BioNTech's bivalent COVID-19 booster shot.

The Department of Health says it's the only bivalent dose authorized for this age group in Canada, and "offers strong protection against both the Omicron and original strains."

Appointments for the age group opened on Tuesday, according to a news release from the department.

"At this time, only a single booster dose is recommended for children aged five to 11, and those who have already received a booster with the original Pfizer vaccine are expected to be well protected," the news release said.

Starting Tuesday, the bivalent dose is the only booster available for everyone aged five and up in the province, the release said, describing it as "the preferred type" once the primary series has been completed.

The recommended interval between the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines and the bivalent dose is 168 days for most children. Those who have contracted the virus should also wait 168 days after infection before receiving it.

Children who are immunocompromised can receive their bivalent dose 120 days after the last of their three-dose primary series, or a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Health Canada approved Pfizer's bivalent dose for children aged five to 11 in early December. The dose has been available to Nova Scotians 12 and older since October.

