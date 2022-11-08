Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines now available in N.S. for children under 5

Nova Scotia has announced the immediate availability of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from children aged six months to four years, according to a news release from the province.

The Pfizer vaccine for children requires three doses administered at least eight weeks apart, the release said.

Children who are moderately to severely immunocompromised require an additional dose.

If children are getting other routine pediatric vaccines, the province says those vaccines should be administered at least 14 days before or after the COVID-19 vaccine.

The province estimates there are around 34,000 children aged six months to four years old in Nova Scotia.

The Moderna vaccine for children aged six months to four years, which requires two doses, has been available in Nova Scotia since August 2022.

Vaccine appointments can be made online or by calling 1-833-797-7772.

MORE TOP STORIES