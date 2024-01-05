Pete's Frootique workers ratify first collective agreement, end strike action

After nearly seven weeks on the picket line, workers at the Sobeys-owned Pete's Frootique location in downtown Halifax ratified their first collective agreement on Friday.

There are few details about the deal so far, but the union representing the workers, Service Employees International Union Local 2, said in a statement more information about the agreement will be released in the coming days.

"SEIU Local 2 would like to thank allies and community members for all the incredible support the workers received during the strike," the union said in the statement.

With the signing of the agreement, events planned for the union's national day of action on Saturday are cancelled. Demonstrations were to have been held in front of grocery stores across the country.

Pete's workers at Halifax's Dresden Row location have been on Strike since Nov. 18. Employers at the location voted to join the union in 2022.

Workers hit the picket line seeking better pay. Previously, union representatives said that most workers are now working for minimum wage and that the last offer made to them by the company called for a wage increase of five cents per hour.

The minimum wage in Nova Scotia is $15 an hour. A report published in September calculated a living wage in Halifax to be $26.50.

CBC has reached out to Sobeys for comment.

