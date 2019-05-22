Searchers fail to locate man, 24, who went missing in Berwick

RCMP are asking for the public's assistance to track down a 24-year-old man who went missing in Berwick, N.S., on Monday night.

Peter (Pete) Edward Blanchard left a residence in Berwick at about 7:30 p.m. Monday and was last seen walking on Commercial Street at 8:30 p.m., RCMP said.

A search for the man began Tuesday in South Berwick and included a wooded area with trails, an RCMP spokesperson confirmed Tuesday night.

The search, which involved a ground search and rescue team and an RCMP helicopter, resumed Wednesday morning but was unsuccessful, Cpl. Lisa Croteau said Wednesday.

"We continue to ask the public to come forward with any information they may have," she said.

Blanchard is described as white, six-feet tall, approximately 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a dark hat, light tan work jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kingston RCMP at 902-765-3317 or contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

