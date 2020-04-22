Family members express grief over loss of couple killed in shootings

Family members are expressing grief about the loss of Joy and Peter Bond, the latest victims identified in the mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia.

Deanna Gionet, who said in a post on Facebook that she is a cousin of Peter Bond, wrote that the couple lived in Portapique, N.S., where the incident began Saturday evening.

"I will never understand heartless inhumane acts like this," she said in the post. "So tragic for so many."

Twenty-two victims are now confirmed dead after the shooting rampage. The shooter is also dead.

It's not clear if police still expect the number of victims to rise.

RCMP are compiling evidence from 16 crime scenes in communities spanning 100 kilometres, including Portapique, Wentworth, Debert, Shubenacadie and Enfield.