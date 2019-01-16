Crossing guard hit while helping people cross Clayton Park street

A 24-year-old man is facing charges after a crossing guard was hit by a car while helping several people cross Radcliffe Drive in Clayton Park in Halifax.

The 74-year-old man was taken to hospital and is expected to survive, according to a Halifax police news release. He was hit around 8:45 a.m. by a westbound vehicle.

A Halifax man is charged with failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and driving with an obscured view. Both offences fall under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The man will appear in Halifax provincial court at some point in the future.

Police are urging people to remember drivers must stop at least five metres from a crosswalk when crossing guards have their stop signs up.