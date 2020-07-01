Person rescued after boat overturns in Spry Harbour

A person was rescued within 15 minutes on Tuesday night after a boat overturned in Spry Harbour.



A 911 call was placed at 7:40 p.m. after small open boat overturned and the one person who had been on the boat was in the water.

After the call was placed, Joint Task Force Atlantic sent a cormorant out of Greenwood to help with the rescue, but the person was rescued before the helicopter left.

According to Joint Task Force Atlantic, the husband of the person who placed a 911 call was able to launch another boat to rescue the person who had been in the boat.

The person, whose gender has not been specified, was then taken to the shore and the local fire department took over the case.

