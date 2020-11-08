Person injured after impaired driving crash in Dartmouth

One person was injured after a Dartmouth driver crashed into a pole while impaired on Saturday night, say police.

Just after 10 p.m. Halifax police responded to 267 Prince Albert Road in Dartmouth, according to a release.

Multiple witnesses said they heard a loud crash, while some saw a pick-up truck drive "recklessly" before leaving the road and striking a pole.

Police found the crash site and had the road closed to traffic for a period of time.

The driver had left the scene on foot, but was quickly found and arrested.

A passenger of the truck suffered non life-threatening injuries, but was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A 62-year-old Dartmouth man is being held for court on the following charges: impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, having a blood alcohol content over the legal limit, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.



MORE TOP STORIES