Person found dead inside car following fiery crash in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle that caught fire Monday morning in a residential area of Dartmouth.

Police and fire crews were called to Princeton Lane around 11:20 a.m. AT for reports of a vehicle on fire. Police said it subsequently crashed into a parked vehicle.

Fire crews put out the fire and a person was found dead inside the vehicle that had been moving.

No other details have been released.

District Fire Chief Stephen Turner said some of the siding on the house where the crash occurred was melted by the heat, but the building itself did not catch on fire.

Const. Nicholas Gagnon said the investigation is in its early stages and it's too early to say whether there is anything criminal about the incident.

