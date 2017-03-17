Woman finally wins bid to stay in N.S., but victory comes too late for her husband

A years-long battle over a couple's permanent resident status has come to a bittersweet resolution.

Kathryn Wright and her husband, David, had been fighting for years to stay in the home they'd made for themselves in the tiny community of Voglers Cove, N.S.

Recently, Wright heard from Immigration and Citizenship that she had been granted permanent residency.

But the victory came too late for her husband. He died just over a year ago.

"I can see the sunshine now," Wright told CBC's Maritime Noon about winning her permanent resident status. "It really is an enormous relief. I'm just really still very sad that David is not here to share this."

The couple, originally from Massachusetts, first came to Nova Scotia in the 1970s to follow David's dream of being a lobster fisherman. That didn't work out and they ended up moving back to the U.S. a few years later.

But they always intended to come back to Canada, and, in 2012, they did. By then, however, their permanent residency status had expired and the government sought to deport them.

While the couple won their first case, they lost on appeal in 2016. Wright's husband died while the couple was waiting to hear if they could stay on humanitarian grounds.

"It's been an emotional and bureaucratic roller-coaster for me and for David," said Wright. "I think it really took a toll on his health."

'He'd be thrilled'

The couple fell in love with Voglers Cove during the years they spent there decades ago.

"In the five and a half years that we were here in the 1970s, we made such very good friends," said Wright.

"Those friendships lasted the whole time that we were away from Voglers Cove, and we were really happy to be able to come back and renew those friendships. They mean the world."

Those friends also helped advocate to keep the Wrights in the Lunenburg County community while the couple was under threat of deportation. During their hearings in Halifax, Wright said dozens of community members would make the 130-kilometre trip from Voglers Cove to support their case.

"It really did my heart good, and David's, too," Wright said.

While she's sad that her husband isn't able to share in the joy of being able to stay in Canada, Wright said he would have been "over the moon" with the decision.

"Oh, he'd be thrilled. This really was his dream from years — decades — ago, to live in Voglers Cove, to be safe in Canada."

Wright said the U.S. is "in such horrible condition" and she believes she and David would have been "cast into poverty" if they had had to move back.

A proper sendoff

The loss of her husband of 55 years has been difficult, but Wright said the small community helped her find a way to give him a proper sendoff.

During his final few years, David was a volunteer radio operator with the local fire department and helped out with their breakfast fundraisers. After his death, Wright said she teamed up with the fire department to hold a celebration of his life at Cherry Hill Beach in Lunenburg.

There, they were able to help David find a place among the stars.

"David had always said he wanted his ashes to go up in a rocket to the universe, " Wright said. "Well, we did that. The fire chief got a rocket, we put David's ashes in, and on the beach, they lit it, and up it went to great cheers."

Wright said she intends to apply for Canadian citizenship, though she'll have to wait three years to do that. By then, she'll be 80 — but Wright said it would be worth it to say that she's a Canadian citizen.

She plans to spend the rest of her life in Voglers Cove. Wright said she looks forward to spending her time writing and seeing her friends, once she feels safe enough to do so during the pandemic.

"What else?" she mused. "I'm going to enjoy what life I have left."

