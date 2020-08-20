Court grants social workers' group injunction in case of unregulated practitioner

The Supreme Court of Nova Scotia has granted the Nova Scotia College of Social Workers a permanent injunction in connection with unregulated practitioner Leanne Dawn Archambault.

A news release from the association issued on Thursday said Archambault had been granted temporary registration as a social worker candidate on Sept. 18, 2014, but that expired 12 days later and she did not seek any further registration.

According to the release, the association subsequently discovered that Archambault had obtained the temporary registration using false credentials.

Archambault also used false credentials to obtain a job as a social worker in 2014. She was fired when her employer discovered the credentials she presented were falsified, the release said.

The association said in September 2021 it discovered that Archambault had again obtained employment using false educational credentials and a forged certificate of membership and registration from the college.

Her employer terminated her upon discovering she had falsified her documents.

The association did not disclose the names of her employers. CBC News has requested the court documents.

Protect the public interest

Noting that it had a statutory duty to protect the public interest in the practice of social work, the release said Ms. Archambault's "persistent pattern of unauthorized practice" posed a serious risk to the public and caused them to seek a permanent injunction against her.

In the court's consent order, Justice John Keith declared that by purporting to be a registered social worker Archambault contravened a section of the Social Workers Act.

Archambault has been ordered to remove and erase any communication or posts, electronic or otherwise, that describes her in any way "as a social worker, registered social worker, member of the college or entitled to practice social work."

The injunction also orders that she not act in a way that would lead others to believe she is a social worker or apply for employment or a volunteer position as a social worker.

Archambault has also been ordered to pay $5,000 in costs to the college by June 30, 2022.

CBC News attempted to reach Archambault for a comment with no success.

