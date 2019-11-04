A Cape Breton organization is raising money to help alleviate "period poverty" on the island.

The Cape Breton Centre for Sexual Health is drumming up donations to purchase 300 Diva Cups — the brand name of a reusable alternative to tampons — to give away.

The organization recently received 150 Diva Cups from the Halifax-based non-profit organization Friendly Diva, which raises money to purchase sustainable period products for low income people.

The sexual assault centre's executive director, Vanessa Walker, said they gave out the entire supply in a matter of days. She said it became clear there was a need throughout Cape Breton.

"Period poverty is a huge issue everywhere, but here in Cape Breton we have such a high child poverty rate and unemployment rate that it's something I don't think a lot of people really think about because we're focusing on other parts of poverty," said Walker.

Choosing between food and period products

The majority of the Diva Cups were handed out at the centre in Sydney, N.S. Some were given to students who Walker had taught during sex education presentations at local schools.

Some of the people taking the cups told Walker they couldn't afford to purchase pads or tampons and sometimes had to steal them.

"If you can't afford food, how are you going to afford the $10 at the end of the month to buy your pads or tampons?" said Walker.

"Your period is natural, it's going to happen, we shouldn't feel shame about it and we shouldn't have to break the law to have to deal with it."

A provincial issue

Many First Nations members also picked up Diva Cups. In the end, Walker had to start a waiting list, which is something she raised when she recently attended Nova Scotia's first period poverty summit as an panelist.

The event was co-hosted by Friendly Divas and Dignity. Period., an organization that also aims to help Nova Scotian women purchase period products.

"I sat on the issues panel and I was telling folks that I am hoping to get 300 more Diva Cups to get them out of the CBRM and out into rural Cape Breton," said Walker, adding she is appreciative of the support from non-profit organizations.

The Cape Breton Centre for Sexual Health is raising the $6,000 needed through Friendly Divas, which is rallying behind four different Nova Scotian campaigns right now, including in Hants North, Truro and the South Shore.

