5 people injured after multi-vehicle crash at construction zone near Digby

A multi-vehicle crash at a construction zone in Digby County on Saturday left five people with injuries.

Four of those injured went to hospital, at least one with serious injuries.

Digby RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 101 in Smiths Cove around 8:15 a.m.

Police say a car travelling on the highway had slowed down when it entered a construction zone but was struck from behind by an SUV.

Cpl. Chris Marshall said speed was likely a factor in the collision.

"The SUV, to cause the collision, had to close relatively quickly on the car that was slowing down at the construction zone," Marshall said.

Police say the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with injuries, while the driver of the car was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Three construction workers were also hurt. Two drove themselves to hospital with minor injuries.

The other suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to a hospital in Halifax.

A similar incident occurred on Wednesday, when the driver of a station wagon failed to slow down in a construction zone in Antigonish County, causing three vehicles to be struck from behind.

The driver, an 81-year-old man from Inverness County, suffered serious injuries and died in the ambulance en route to the hospital.

Marshall said these types of collisions become more common at the beginning of the summer, especially as people are starting to travel again.

He reminded people to be extra cautious in construction zones.

Marshall said the investigation is ongoing.

