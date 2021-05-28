2 people fined after travelling to New Glasgow from Halifax County

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged two people under the Emergency Management Act after they were caught travelling outside of their home municipality on Thursday.

Police say they confronted the pair after receiving a report that they had been shoplifting at a grocery store in New Glasgow around 2:45 p.m.

During the investigation, police determined the man and woman, both 50, were from Halifax County.

The Emergency Management Act currently prohibits any non-essential travel outside an individual's own municipality to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

They were both fined $697.50.

The public can report violations under the Nova Scotia Health Protection and Emergency Management acts to New Glasgow Regional Police by calling 902-752-1941.

MORE TOP STORIES