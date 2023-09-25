Convicted killer Penny Boudreau given another day pass from prison

A Nova Scotia woman who choked her daughter to death is getting a one-day pass from prison to visit an ailing clergyman.

Penny Boudreau is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for killing her 12-year-old daughter Karissa in January 2008.

Boudreau initially claimed her daughter had run away, but she confessed to her crime the following year.

She was ordered to serve 20 years before she could begin applying for full parole.

At a hearing last month, the Parole Board of Canada granted Boudreau a temporary, escorted pass from prison.

She is being allowed out for seven hours to visit someone who the parole board describes as a mentor and spiritual guide who provided chaplaincy services at the prison where Boudreau's been held.

Chaplaincy Boudreau's 'primary social outlet'

The board said Boudreau's connection to religious services has been a focal point during her time behind bars.

"All but abandoned by family and community, involvement with the Chaplaincy service has been your primary social outlet," the board wrote in its decision addressed to Boudreau.

This is not the first time Boudreau has been allowed out of prison. She has had a number of temporary absences in the past , where she has always been escorted by a corrections official.

The board noted there have been no issues with those escorted absences and that Boudreau has been a model prisoner.

While previous releases have been successful, the board's decision also recognized the problems and controversies surrounding Boudreau.

The board said she attempted suicide prior to her arrest and one of her parents has severed all contact with her due to negative media attention.

Opposition

The community also remains opposed to her release, the board said, as evidenced by the victim impact statements it continues to receive.

"That grief and opposition to your release continues to this day," the decision states.

"It is unlikely to end, and it is important that you remain mindful that your behaviours significantly affected so many people."

