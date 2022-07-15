Penhorn Beach in Dartmouth closed to swimming due to bacteria
Recent testing shows bacteria levels in water exceed Health Canada standards
Penhorn Beach in Dartmouth, N.S., is closed to swimming until further notice due to high levels of bacteria in the water.
Recent testing by city staff showed the bacteria levels exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines, according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality on Friday.
High bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including dogs, birds, wildlife, and high temperatures.
Most HRM beaches are tested frequently in the summer. City staff will continue testing the water and will advise residents when it returns to a safe bacteria level and can be reopened for swimming.
Malay Falls is also currently closed to swimming.
The city is also encouraging people not to swim at Shubie Park Beach after issuing a risk advisory due to possible blue-green algae on Friday.
More information on municipal beaches and pools can be found on the city's website.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?