Penhorn Beach in Dartmouth closed to swimming due to bacteria

Penhorn Beach in Dartmouth, N.S., is closed to swimming until further notice due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

Recent testing by city staff showed the bacteria levels exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines, according to a news release from the Halifax Regional Municipality on Friday.

High bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including dogs, birds, wildlife, and high temperatures.

Most HRM beaches are tested frequently in the summer. City staff will continue testing the water and will advise residents when it returns to a safe bacteria level and can be reopened for swimming.

Malay Falls is also currently closed to swimming.

The city is also encouraging people not to swim at Shubie Park Beach after issuing a risk advisory due to possible blue-green algae on Friday.

More information on municipal beaches and pools can be found on the city's website.

