Pellet pistol leads to evacuation at Halifax Central Library
Two people were arrested Sunday afternoon after Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a person with a firearm at the library.

The weapons complaint was reported to Halifax Regional Police at about 4:51 p.m.

Police say the firearm was a pellet pistol.

The library was evacuated, but police now say there is no further public safety issues.

