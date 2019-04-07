Pellet pistol leads to evacuation at Halifax Central Library
Two people were arrested Sunday afternoon after Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a person with a firearm at the library.
Two people were arrested Sunday afternoon after police responded to a report of someone with a firearm at Halifax Central Library.
The weapons complaint was reported to Halifax Regional Police at about 4:51 p.m.
Police say the firearm was a pellet pistol.
The library was evacuated, but police now say there is no further public safety issues.
Just been evacuated from Halifax Central Library. Someone was shouting, police came in and we were asked to evacuate. Road closes and firefighters came <a href="https://twitter.com/hfxpublib?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hfxpublib</a> hfxpublib <a href="https://t.co/qKoVTuA8TU">pic.twitter.com/qKoVTuA8TU</a>—@anna__cordeiro