Police investigating after pellet gun found outside Windsor high school

Police are questioning four young people after an Airsoft pellet gun was found at Avon View High School in Windsor, N.S., on Monday.

RCMP say the school was placed in a hold and secure just before noon after police received reports of a firearm being spotted.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said one report was that a firearm was seen being taken from the back of a vehicle and placed in the front, and the other report was that someone took the firearm into the school. Tremblay said weapon was not taken into the school.

Officers located the pellet gun in a vehicle outside the school.

Investigating police officers are interviewing four young people in connection with the incident, but Tremblay could not say whether they are students at the school.

Police say they did not receive any reports of the weapon being fired or anyone being injured.

RCMP said the hold and secure was lifted after all four young people were located, and there is no danger to the school or the public.

Avon View High School serves students in grades 9 to 12.

