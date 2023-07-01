N.S.-P.E.I. ferry resumes service after being out of commission for 2 weeks

The ferry running between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia has resumed weeks earlier than expected.

The first departure was at 7 a.m. Saturday from Wood Islands, P.E.I.

The service shut down June 17 after MV Confederation experienced a mechanical problem that required a new part.

It was believed the vessel wouldn't be ready to resume service until mid-July because the part wasn't stocked anywhere in the world and had to be built from scratch. The replacement was manufactured in Germany and shipped to Canada.

Shortly after the disruption was announced, an official with Northumberland Ferries told CBC that the part was like the vanilla-cream layer in an Oreo cookie, with the ship's main engine representing one chocolate wafer and the equipment powering the propellers being the other side of the cookie.

In a statement issued Friday, Northumberland Ferries said it "did everything possible to speed up the manufacturing and delivery of the new part and have been able to expedite delivery with great co-operation from the supplier and all supporting agencies."

Malfunction left travellers with few options

MV Saaremaa 1 is shown at left and MV Confederation at right in a photo from September 2022, when both vessels were operating on the Nova Scotia-P.E.I. ferry route. (Carolyn Ryan/CBC)

As of Friday, MV Confederation had been off its run for nearly two weeks, leaving no vehicle or passenger ferry service between eastern P.E.I. and the mainland at the start of the busy summer tourism season.

Not only tourists but Island residents, truckers and other business travellers were left with only two options — take the Confederation Bridge linking Borden-Carleton, P.E.I., to New Brunswick, or fly.

The ferry malfunction cast light on the precariousness of having just one working vessel dedicated to the service, after MV Holiday Island was sent to a scrapyard following a fire on board in July 2022.

Northumberland Ferries was able to locate and lease a suitable car ferry from the Quebec ferry agency later in 2022, but company officials knew it could be pulled back at any time if needed to replace a vessel on a St. Lawrence River route.

That replacement vessel, MV Saaremaa I, is due to return to the P.E.I.-Nova Scotia route in mid-July after a stint in dry dock.

The federal government is the legal owner of the boats operated by Northumberland Ferries.

It has budgeted for a replacement ferry for MV Holiday Island, but that ship is still in the design stage and won't be ready until 2028 at the earliest.