New Peggys Cove viewing platform opens with Mi'kmaw smudging ceremony

A large viewing platform officially opened Monday near the postcard-perfect lighthouse at Nova Scotia's Peggys Cove.

The 1,300-square-metre deck was designed to improve access to the site and, at times, prevent people from venturing onto the rocks when storms roll in.

The $3.1-million wood and concrete structure includes steel guardrails knitted together to look like fishing nets.

The event included a smudge ceremony and opening prayer by members of the Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre in Halifax.

The new viewing deck in Peggys Cove officially opened on Monday. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

More than 80 per cent of the new platform sits over an old roadway.

The designers say it will be used to deter thrill-seekers from getting too close to the ocean when big waves start crashing into the cove's bald rocks, but visitors will be free to roam the shoreline when weather permits.

