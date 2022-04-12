1 man dead, 1 seriously injured after falling into water off Peggys Cove

One man has died and another has life-threatening injuries after they were swept into the water off Peggys Cove, N.S., on Monday evening.

Police, the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, the coast guard, fire crews and paramedics responded to the call in the tiny fishing village and popular tourist site outside Halifax at about 8:30 p.m. AT.

One man's body was recovered from the water, while the other man was rescued and transported to hospital.

Halifax District RCMP spokesperson Const. Guillaume Tremblay said he does not know the age of the men or where they are from.

Tremblay said the initial investigation has revealed that the two men were swept into the water by a wave.

JRCC spokesperson Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens said ground crews found the first man and were able to bring him ashore onto the rocks.

The second man was brought on board the coast guard vessel Hare Bay, then hoisted aboard a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter, which transported him to 12 Wing Shearwater, where he was transferred to hospital by paramedics.

The medical examiner's office is investigating the incident.

