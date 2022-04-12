2 males pulled from water in rescue at Peggys Cove

Two males were rescued from the water at Peggys Cove, N.S., Monday night by first responders, a Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency official has confirmed.

Division 3 Chief Sherry Dean said the males are in the care of paramedics, but their condition isn't known.

Dean said the pair were on the rocks at Peggys Cove and slipped into the water.

The RCMP, Halifax Fire, JRCC and the coast guard responded, the Mounties said in a news release Monday night.

