Halifax pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by SUV

A 69-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by an SUV in Halifax this afternoon, according to police.

The woman was struck just before 1 p.m. while crossing Oak Street near Oxford Street.

The 31-year-old driver was not hurt, and police don't know if she will face charges in connection to the crash.

Halifax Regional Police are looking to speak with the driver of a black vehicle that may have witnessed the incident.

Oak Street between Oxford Street and Kline Street is closed to both pedestrians and vehicles Thursday afternoon. Police expect the road will remained closed for an extended period while investigators do their work.

