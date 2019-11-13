Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police say a 57-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Windmill Road in Dartmouth.
Incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on Windmill Road
Halifax Regional Police said the collision happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Windmill Road.
They are still investigating what happened.
