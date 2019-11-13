Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth

Skip to Main Content
Halifax Regional Police say a 57-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Windmill Road in Dartmouth.

Incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on Windmill Road

Halifax Regional Police say the man was struck around 7:45 p.m. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Halifax Regional Police said the collision happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Windmill Road. 

They are still investigating what happened. 

