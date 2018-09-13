Man, 66, seriously injured after being hit while crossing Clayton Park street

A 66-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a motor vehicle while crossing Willett Street in Halifax on Wednesday night.

Halifax Regional Police said the man was at the intersection of Chelsea Lane and Willett Street in Clayton Park when the collision occurred. Police were called to the scene at 9:03 p.m.

A Halifax police spokesperson said he had no information Thursday about the condition of the man. Const. John MacLeod also could not say if any charges have been laid against the driver of the vehicle.

Police continue to investigate the incident.