Woman struck by vehicle in Halifax has serious injuries, police say
Halifax Regional Police say they believe a pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle at the intersection of Dunbrack Street and Clayton Park Drive on Tuesday.
Dunbrack Street is closed to traffic between Lacewood Drive and Clayton Park Drive
The woman was hit around 1:20 p.m. She was taken to hospital.
Dunbrack Street is closed to traffic between Lacewood Drive and Clayton Park Drive. Police are on the scene and are rerouting traffic.
Const. John MacLeod could not say if the closure will impact rush hour.
MacLeod said the investigation is continuing.
