Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit in Gottingen Street crosswalk

A 23-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Gottingen Street on Sunday, Halifax Regional Police say.

According to the release, emergency services responded to a report of an injured pedestrian at the intersection of Gottingen and Charles streets at about 9:30 a.m.

The woman was in a marked crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle travelling south on Gottingen Street, the release says.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours but has since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to call 902-490-5016.

