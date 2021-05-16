Cape Breton police investigate after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Sydney

Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Sydney Saturday evening.

The 66-year-old man was crossing George Street in the area of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital around 6:15 p.m. when he was hit.

He was transported to the hospital but was later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth II hospital in Halifax for further treatment.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police at 902-563-5151.

MORE TOP STORIES