Pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by truck in downtown Sydney

A man in his 40s sustained serious injuries after he was hit by a truck in downtown Sydney late Thursday afternoon.

Cape Breton regional police say the incident happened on the Esplanade near Townsend Street just before 5 p.m., in a construction zone next to the new NSCC Marconi campus.

Police say the pedestrian was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital and is now stable, but the driver of the truck was not injured.

Police are also reporting a head-on collision between two cars at 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Sydney Road near Haulage Road in Reserve Mines.

The cars were heavily damaged, but the occupants — two drivers and two passengers — were not injured.

Police say darkness and weather are factors that are under investigation in both incidents and it is too soon to say whether charges are being considered.

